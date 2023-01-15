ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.97 or 0.30184934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00906270 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.