Zcash Price Up 7.2% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $44.94 or 0.00215497 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $725.68 million and $74.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00076323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00050253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,146,388 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

