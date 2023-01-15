Zcash Price Hits $44.66 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.66 or 0.00215474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $720.89 million and approximately $70.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,143,394 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.