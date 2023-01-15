Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of YUM opened at $130.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

