YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of YPF opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 503,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

