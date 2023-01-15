yOUcash Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $327,410.86 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00429623 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.26 or 0.30345104 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00850213 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

