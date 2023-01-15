XSGD Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. XSGD has a total market cap of $48.06 million and approximately $362,252.58 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003638 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,466,804 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

