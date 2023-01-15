Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.58 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $66.58 million and $138,130.53 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,128,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,938,751 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,057,800 with 1,716,867,961 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03906745 USD and is up 12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,430.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

