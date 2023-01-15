WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $886.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.75.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.35) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WPP by 49.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in WPP by 26.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

