WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $886.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.75.
WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.35) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
