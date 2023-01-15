World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.71 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $694,552.93 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00061275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,928,904 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

