Wolfe Research Upgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCCO. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

SCCO stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

