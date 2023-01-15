Wolfe Research Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.47 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

