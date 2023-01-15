Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.64.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Trading of Westlake
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
