Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

