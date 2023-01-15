Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 41,649,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,276,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,099,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

