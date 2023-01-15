Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.