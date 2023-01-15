Wedmont Private Capital Has $38.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. 8,663,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.