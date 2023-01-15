Wedmont Private Capital Buys 20,580 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. 11,048,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

