WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

