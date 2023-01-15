WeBuy (WE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. WeBuy has a market cap of $556.26 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00053562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

