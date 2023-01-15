Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $191.30. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $352.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,982,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,738 shares of company stock worth $41,178,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

