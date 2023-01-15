Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

