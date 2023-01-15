Waycross Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.39 and its 200-day moving average is $411.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.