Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

