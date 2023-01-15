Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

