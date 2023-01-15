Waycross Partners LLC Buys 10,688 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $258.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average is $231.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $311.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

