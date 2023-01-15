Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

