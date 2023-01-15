Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 102,282 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Conduent worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

