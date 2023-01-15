Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $828,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $692,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $332.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $538.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.48. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

