Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

