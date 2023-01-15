Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

