Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

