Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

