W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up about 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

