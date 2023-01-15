Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00018030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $101.48 million and $29.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018542 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00231425 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.86228882 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $33,168,259.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

