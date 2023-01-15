Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.51. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

