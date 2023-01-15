Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target Cut to €23.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €29.00 ($31.18) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDCVF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vicat from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Vicat from €31.00 ($33.33) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Vicat has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

