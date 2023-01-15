VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $392,490.09 and $1,964.79 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

