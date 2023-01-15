Vertcoin Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $314,557.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00419764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00843933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00600488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215191 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,892,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

