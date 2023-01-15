Verge (XVG) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $49.41 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00419361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00842283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00106308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215069 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,000,713 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

