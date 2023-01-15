Velas Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Velas has a market cap of $59.37 million and $926,584.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,401,529,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,529,927 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

