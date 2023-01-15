Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 24.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $73,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.