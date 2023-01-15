Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.