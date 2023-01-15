Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Globe Life Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 728,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

