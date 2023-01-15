Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.