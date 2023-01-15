Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $214.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

