Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $86,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $301.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

