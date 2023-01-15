Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.18

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.18 and traded as low as $24.35. Valhi shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 3,349 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $696.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valhi by 631.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 46.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

