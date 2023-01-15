Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

