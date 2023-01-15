USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $43.83 billion and $2.70 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,826,687,069 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
