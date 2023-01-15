Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $27.66 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $548,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

